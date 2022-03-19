LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a crash involving two semi-trucks Saturday morning between Lubbock and Slaton.
The crash was reported around 9:20 a.m. at US Highway 84 and Farm-to-Market Road 835.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, an empty semi-truck failed to yield the right of way on FM 835 and attempted to turn left onto US 84 eastbound.
Another semi-truck, hauling beer, was westbound on US 84 and attempted to swerve to avoid a collision.
Both semi-trucks then collided, which caused the beer hauler to roll and come to rest on its side.
DPS said neither driver was injured in the crash.
Traffic was diverted around the crash for a time while crews worked to clean up the scene.