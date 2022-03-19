LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a crash involving two semi-trucks Saturday morning between Lubbock and Slaton.

The crash was reported around 9:20 a.m. at US Highway 84 and Farm-to-Market Road 835.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, an empty semi-truck failed to yield the right of way on FM 835 and attempted to turn left onto US 84 eastbound.

Another semi-truck, hauling beer, was westbound on US 84 and attempted to swerve to avoid a collision.

Both semi-trucks then collided, which caused the beer hauler to roll and come to rest on its side.



DPS said neither driver was injured in the crash.

Two semi-trucks crashed on Saturday, March 19 at US Highway 84 and FM 835 in Lubbock County. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

Traffic was diverted around the crash for a time while crews worked to clean up the scene.