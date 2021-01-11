Semi-truck jackknifes on Marsha Sharp Freeway Monday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Portions of a Lubbock freeway was shut down Monday morning following a crash involving a jackknifed semi-truck.

The crash occurred in the 7300 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway around 6:45 a.m.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com no injuries were reported but eastbound lanes of traffic were blocked.

The semi-truck jackknifed on a bridge, according to an EverythingLubbock.com photographer.

Icy roadways were reported all across the Lubbock metro area Monday morning following Sunday’s winter storm.



