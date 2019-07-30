Semi-truck smashes utility poles in Slaton, blocking main thoroughfare

SLATON, Texas – Several utility poles were damaged after being struck by a semi-truck late Tuesday morning in Slaton.

The accident was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 500 block of North 9th Street.

According to a Facebook post by the Slaton Police Department, seven utility poles were struck and were lying across the roadway.



North 9th Street was blocked off from Industrial Road to Dawson Street.

Xcel Energy crews were on scene repairing the damaged poles.

The police department was asking the public to avoid the area.