SEMINOLE, Texas — Everardo Marquez, an 8-year-old from Seminole, felt pulled to set up a lemonade stand to raise money for those in need, according to his mother Cathy Marquez.

After seeing his parents help out a few friends in the community, and seeing a lemonade stand, Everardo asked his parents’ permission to build his own. Cathy, with tears in her eyes, agreed and the family went to buy about $300 worth of materials for it, she said.

On Saturday, the family set up the stand. After an hour of no customers, Cathy said Everardo began to get discouraged.

Photos courtesy of Catarina Marquez

“He wanted to cry,” she said, so she had to do something. She decided to post on Facebook inviting people out.

Cathy said the stand brought in a little over $300 which went straight to a couple of families for their children’s school supplies and clothes. She said that Everardo hoped to set up his stand again soon.

“He’s an 8-year-old that loves to help out any possible way,” Cathy said of her son. “He’s a gift from God, that’s for sure.”