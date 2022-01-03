Seminole Hospital District hosting open house, ribbon cutting event on Jan. 19

SEMINOLE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Seminole Hospital District via The Price Group)

Seminole Hospital District (SHD) will be hosting an open house ribbon-cutting event on Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 to celebrate the completion of the $45 million remodeling project.



The event will take place from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, with a ribbon cutting ceremony held promptly at 4:15pm outside of the main entrance to Memorial Hospital (weather permitting), followed by a short list of presentations ranging from Larry Gray – CEO, Dr. Gilbert Sayegh – Chief of Staff, John Belcher – Mayor of Seminole and Jamie Cooper – President, SHD Board of Directors.



Guests are welcome to enjoy hors d’oeuvres and drinks, as well as small group tours of the beautifully appointed facilities with SHD department experts.



The completion of the remodeling project provides the residents of Seminole and Gaines County with new state-of-the-art facilities, diagnostic equipment, a renovated emergency room, improved surgery suites, redeveloped rural health clinic, new labor and delivery suites, remodeled medical/surgical suites, expanded radiology services including CT and MRI, expanded cafeteria, and a more convenient community pharmacy.



Seminole Hospital District’s CEO Larry Gray says this about the completion of the renovations, “We sincerely appreciate the community support and dedication to the Seminole Hospital District. Your support allows us to provide quality patient care services in an attractive and efficient setting. With the addition of new physicians, nurse practitioners, and state-of-the-art equipment, we look forward to meeting and exceeding the community expectations in patient care.”



Guests are encouraged to attend. No RSVP is necessary.



Stay Healthy. Stay Close.

