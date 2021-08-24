Seminole hospital hits full capacity with COVID, EMS taking some patients to other communities

SEMINOLE, Texas– The Seminole Emergency Medical Service director said in a statement that it might not be able to transport patients to Seminole Memorial Hospital due to the number of COVID patients taking up remaining beds.

Furthermore, Seminole EMS said patients would be given transport options based on daily reports of bed counts provided by facilities in the region.

“Ultimately, the patient will make the choice on which facility they are transported to based on what is available at that moment,” the statement said.

Seminole EMS said it has never had to transport patients to another facility due to full capacity at the Seminole Memorial Hospital.

Read the full statement from Seminole EMS below: