Seminole man accused of stealing ambulance, leading El Paso police on chase

Image of Tevyn Traivon Reed from El Paso Police

Image of Tevyn Traivon Reed from El Paso Police

EL PASO, Texas - A Seminole man, Tevyn Traivon Reed, 27, was arrested Monday afternoon in West El Paso. He was accused of stealing an ambulance from the Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus and then leading police on a chase.

Reed, with the emergency lights on, led police along Trans Mountain Road, through the parking lot of the Outlet Shoppes of El Paso and then back onto the road.

Reed was eventually stopped and arrested in the 6300 block of Doniphan Drive.

He was then booked into El Paso County Jail on charges of theft, evading arrest and failure to give identification. He was still held Wednesday on bonds totaling $40,300.

The following is a press release from El Paso Police:

The El Paso Police Department has arrested and charged a man for Theft of an Ambulance Monday afternoon. The investigation revealed that 27-year old Tevyn Traivon REED had taken a Life Ambulance from Providence Trans Mountain Campus Monday afternoon and began to drive it over Trans Mountain with emergency lights on. Officers spotted the vehicle moments later on Trans Mtn., headed west from Northeast El Paso. REED refused to stop for the officers and drove into a mall and then back onto the roadway.

El Paso Police officers were assisted by DPS and the ambulance eventually stopped in the 6300 block of Doniphan. REED was placed under arrest and charged with Theft of Property >= $30K<$150K (Ambulance), Evading Arrest or Detention with Vehicle, and Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Information. REED was booked into the El Paso County Jail on Bonds totaling $40,300.00.

(KTSM.com contributed to this report)