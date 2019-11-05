Seminole man charged in Lubbock for transporting a minor with intent of sex crime

LUBBOCK, Texas— A federal judge on Monday ordered that a Seminole remain in custody for a sex crime involving a minor.

On October 8, the mother of the victim walked into the Lubbock Police Department front desk to make a report.

According to a police report, the mother told officers that her child told her Michael Billups, 55, had sexually assaulted him on multiple occasions at different locations over a certain amount of time. From there, federal prosecutors charged Billups with transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

The mother told police that Billups was a family friend.

According to court records, Billups waived a preliminary hearing October 30.

Billups remained booked in the Lubbock County Detention Center Tuesday. A trial date has not yet been listed in court records.

