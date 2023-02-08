LUBBOCK, Texas — Jesse Bergen Giesbrecht, 21, of Seminole was indicted on seven counts of distribution of child pornography, one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography and one count of production of child pornography, according to federal court records.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Giesbrecht was under investigation by the FBI after a CyberTip from Twitter alerted authorities about several child pornography photos posted on the social media platform.

An indictment filed on Wednesday stated that Giesbrecht coerced a child under the age of 18 to “engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual deception…” Previous records said Giesbrecht told a Twitter user that he had been “engaging in sexual activity” with a relative since she was about 5 years old.

As of Wednesday, Giesbrecht remained in federal custody.