Warning: Some details in this article may be disturbing.

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Seminole man who was arrested in a massive North Texas sting pleaded guilty to Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography, according to federal court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Monday.

Court documents stated a CyberTip alerted authorities about several photos that showed child sexual abuse on “various social media platforms.” The photos were posted by Jesse Bergen Giesbrecht, 21, court records said.

During an interview with law enforcement, court records said Giesbrecht admitted that he started “accessing child pornography” when he was a teenager. Giesbrecht admitted to authorities that he looked at bestiality and necrophilia-related content, court documents stated. Court records also said Giesbrecht “had taken photographs” of a naked young child and sent them to people online. Those photos were found on his phone.

If a judge accepts the plea deal, Giesbrecht will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 20 years in prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

As of Monday, Giesbrecht remained in federal custody.