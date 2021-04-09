Seminole man sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for transferring ‘obscene material’ to minor

Image of Isack Weibe Fehr from Lubbock County Detention Center (color correction to photo by EverythingLubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Seminole man was sentenced to 72 months (six years) in federal prison on Thursday after he took a plea deal in December 2020 for one count of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

Previous court records revealed Isack Weibe Fehr, 45, planned to meet with a girl at a residence in Lubbock in September 2020. An undercover officer posed as a 15-year-old girl on the internet.

Court records said, “He wanted to meet up with her and ‘rape’ her.”

When Fehr arrived at the residence, according to court records, he was met with law enforcement.

In addition to his prison sentence, Fehr will have supervised release for a term of three years.

Fehr remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Friday.