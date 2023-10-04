LUBBOCK, Texas — According to a social media post by the Seminole Police Department, a man identified as Dewayne Emmanuel Long, 46, was arrested Tuesday on felony charges after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a pursuit.

A passenger, Kimberly Carruth, 35, had a parole violation warrant and was also taken into custody.

The incident began around 6:15 p.m., when a Seminole PD officer saw a U-Haul box truck driving “erratically” northbound in the 500 block of South Main. According to the post, Long caused an accident and continued driving.

Seminole PD said the officer attempted to get the U-Haul to stop, assisted by Gaines County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Seagraves PD and The Texas Department of Pubic Safety.

Long instead picked up speed, the post said, and took several county and dirt roads towards Seagraves and then Brownfield, prompting response from Terry County Sheriff’s Office as well as Brownfield PD.

A Seminole PD officer successfully deployed “stop sticks” deflating the right rear tire of the U-Haul. The truck came to a stop near East Tate Street and South Avenue A in Brownfield, according to Seminole PD. Then, Long and Carruth attempted to run.

Long was arrested for Evading with a motor vehicle with previous convictions (Felony 3rd degree), the post said. He was booked into the Gaines County jail.