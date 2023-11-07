GAINES COUNTY, Texas — Victor Jose Chavez, 21, was arrested Monday morning in Seminole after he was accused of barricading himself inside a trailer after he shot his way into another person’s trailer, according to Seminole Police Department.

SPD said officers were called to the 200 block of Northwest G Avenue after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. An SPD officer and a Gaines County Sheriff’s Deputy were told by the victim that Chavez shot his way inside the victim’s camper, and Chavez was next door.

SPD said Chavez wouldn’t come out of the trailers, and officers made several attempts to get Chavez out but refused to talk or open the door.

Officers were eventually able to make their way into the camper and found Chavez on the couch. SPD said Chavez refused to comply with orders to get out of the trailer, which led to officers entering the trailer and arresting Chavez.

Chavez was taken to the Gaines County Jail and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. During a search of Chavez’s trailer, authorities found a 9-millimeter pistol with ammunition.