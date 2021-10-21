Seminole Police investigate 2 theft cases, ask for public’s help to identify suspects

SEMINOLE, Texas– The Seminole Police Department was searching for suspects in two separate theft cases and asked for the public’s help Thursday to help identify them.

Although Seminole PD did not mention which store the suspects stole from in the first case, it did release images from surveillance video.

The second case also involved suspects in surveillance video, and police said the theft occurred in the parking lot.

If anyone has any information about either case, they are urged to call the Seminole Police Department at (432) 245-6190 or the Gaines County Dispatch at (432) 758-9871.

Check out the embedded images below from Seminole PD.