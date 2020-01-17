Seminole police officer shot at during high-speed chase

SEMINOLE, Texas — An unknown suspect shot at a Seminole police officer during a high speed chase Thursday, according to the Seminole Police Department.

SPD said the officer attempted to stop a black SUV for a traffic violation in the 1100 block of Magnolia in Seminole. This prompted a police chase when the vehicle refused to stop.

The chase reached speeds over 100 mph while northbound on Highway 214 toward Denver City.

According to SPD, a suspect fired at the officer. The chase reached a neighborhood in Denver City, where a suspect once again fired at the officer.

Officers eventually lost sight of the vehicle and were unable to locate the suspect(s).