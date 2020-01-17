Seminole police officer shot at during high-speed chase

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Seminole Police Department - 720

SEMINOLE, Texas — An unknown suspect shot at a Seminole police officer during a high speed chase Thursday, according to the Seminole Police Department.

SPD said the officer attempted to stop a black SUV for a traffic violation in the 1100 block of Magnolia in Seminole. This prompted a police chase when the vehicle refused to stop.

The chase reached speeds over 100 mph while northbound on Highway 214 toward Denver City.

According to SPD, a suspect fired at the officer. The chase reached a neighborhood in Denver City, where a suspect once again fired at the officer.

Officers eventually lost sight of the vehicle and were unable to locate the suspect(s).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar