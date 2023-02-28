SEMINOLE, Texas – Several residents in Seminole are upset after waking up to find their mailboxes had been torn down, not by the wind but by TxDOT workers.

Now Farm to Market roads have been replaced by rows and rows of mailboxes taken down.

“We’ve been getting mail this whole time, so we haven’t had any problems until the 14th. They took off our mailboxes and just laid them down, so now every day we have to go to the mailbox to get it to the post office,” said Bianca Patino, a frustrated Seminole resident who no longer gets mail delivered to her.

According to TxDOT policy, “TxDOT reserves the right to remove any illegal mailbox installations on TxDOT right-of-way.”

“They tore out all the ones that go down to county roads and they’re saying they’re not putting them up anymore due to code. Unless you live on US 180, they refuse to put up a mailbox,” said Johnny Banman, a frustrated Seminole resident who no longer gets mail delivered to him.

Those mailboxes instead have to be placed in front of their homes, but homeowners say even if they did install a mailbox where TxDOT suggests, the post office is still refusing to deliver to their homes.

“They keep telling us that it’s not in their contract to go down the road. They haven’t really tried to give a solution. I actually have been trying to contact the postmaster, I even tried to contact her regarding this and I just never get a call back,” said Banman.

USPS Corporate Communications, Becky Hernandez said in a statement,

“The Postal Service is a vital part of the communities we serve across the nation, including our valued customers in Seminole. In this most recent instance, the local Postmaster was unaware of the removal of the mailboxes in question. The Postal Service is currently working with TXDOT to resolve the situation. In the interim, mail and packages will continue to be secured at the local Post Office. Residents can pick up their mail at the Seminole Post Office, at 201 SE 3rd Street, Seminole, TX 79360, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Customers must show proper ID when picking up their mail. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience they may have experienced and appreciate their patience and understanding as we work to successfully resolve this issue.”

Despite the Postmaster being unaware of the issue, the post office has started a petition for residents to sign, urging TxDOT to put the mailboxes back in place.

Yet homeowners are just frustrated after getting caught in the middle.

“It sucks that we have to reach out to all these other people to try and get an answer,” said Patino.

“I know it probably ain’t going to happen overnight, but as long as we can find some kind of resolution that works so that we can at least get our mail and bills,” said Banman.