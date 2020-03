GAINES COUNTY, Texas — A Seminole teenager died in a pedestrian crash on U.S. Highway 62, east of Hobbs, N.M. on Sunday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Zane Roberson, 18, was attempting to cross the highway just after 7:00 p.m. when he was struck by a pick-up truck travelling eastbound.

Two vehicles were involved, but there were no other injuries reported in the crash, according to DPS.