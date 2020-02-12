Seminole woman selected as finalist in Remarkable Women competition

SEMINOLE, Texas- A Seminole woman was selected as a finalist in Nexstar Media’s Remarkable Women competition.

Maria Villanueva nominated her aunt Elvira Villareal for the competition.

After the tragic death of her mother Janie and her son Anthony, Maria said she went through a difficult time. Fortunately, her aunt was there to lift her up.

“Through it all, she always answered my calls, prayed for me and my family, and heard every tear and scream,” she said. “And if I needed someone just to hold or talk to, she was there.”

Villanueva said she is grateful and amazed that her aunt makes time for her and others because of all the roles she plays.

“She wears many hats,” Maria said of her aunt. “She has 10 children and grandchildren. Along with a mom and a grandma she’s a pastor and she volunteers at the hospital.”

“She’s a remarkable woman, words can not express the love and gratitude I have for [her],” she said.