Sen. Charles Perry announces re-election campaign for the Texas Senate

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Berry Communications:

Today [Wednesday], Sen. Charles Perry announced that he is running for re-election to the Texas Senate. He currently serves as the state senator for District 28 which encompasses 51 counties in West Texas.

“Serving as your senator and representing West Texas is the honor of a lifetime,” said Senator Perry. “I am excited to announce my bid for re-election, and look forward to continuing to fight for the conservative values that have made Texas the envy of the nation.”

Perry is proud of the hard-fought conservative victories achieved this year including:

Comprehensive election integrity reform to ensure safe and secure elections

Our state’s first heartbeat bill that prevents abortions on babies with a heartbeat

Banning Critical Race Theory from being taught in our schools

Stopping Big Tech from censoring conservatives on social media

Expanding our Second Amendment Rights through the passage of Constitutional Carry

Additionally, as your state senator, Perry has kept his campaign promises and:

Authored and passed the nation’s toughest ban on sanctuary cities

Voted to increase border security and ensure we have boots on the ground on our southern border

Maintained a 100% pro-life and pro-gun voting record

Voted to reduce property taxes and ban a state income tax

Led the fight to establish the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine

Defended our private property rights by supporting eminent domain reform

Fought for our rural values including passing legislation to protect landowners’ water rights and improvements to rural broadband

Improved healthcare coverage for medically fragile children

“Texans expect their elected officials to show up to work and fight to make our state a better place to live and work,” continued Perry. “I promise to continue to fight for rural West Texas, the place I was born and raised my family. Only with your support will I be able to continue to fight for the values and freedoms we hold dear.”

Sen. Perry has accumulated a number of victories for his district and rural Texas. During the 86th Legislative Session he passed legislation which led the way for rural hospitals to receive over $100 million more in funding than in previous budget cycles and developed the first-ever statewide flood plan. He fought for and received funding for the establishment of the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine, the first veterinary school to open in the last 100 years.

In the senate, Perry serves as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Water, Agriculture & Rural Affairs. He also serves as Vice-Chair of the Health & Human Services Committee and is a member of the Education, Finance, Redistricting, and Transportation committees.

(Press release from Berry Communications)