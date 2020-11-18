Sen. Cornyn awards Texas Tech $237K federal grant for mental health, suicide prevention

WASHINGTON– U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Wednesday that Texas Tech was awarded a federal grant of $236,997 for mental health research related to suicide prevention, according to a news release.

WASHINGTON – Texas Tech University has been awarded a federal grant of $236,997 for mental health research related to suicide prevention, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today. Specifically, the grant will be used to research the dynamic regulatory processes in the transition from suicidal ideation to action. The funding comes through the National Institute of Mental Health.

“Beyond the physical toll this virus has taken, it’s also having a profound impact on this country’s mental health,” said Sen. Cornyn. “With the ongoing mental health challenges brought on by COVID-19, there could not be a more critical time to strengthen our nation’s mental health resources.”