LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s Preston Smith International Airport will receive $3.8 million in COVID-19 relief funds, Senator John Cornyn announced Monday.

According to a press release from Cornyn’s office, the funding comes from two federal grants and totals $3,840,566.

Congress approved the funding in December as part of the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act.