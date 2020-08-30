Sen. Cornyn to visit Lubbock Monday for update on CARES Act funding for education

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via AP)

As the school year begins, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) will visit with Lubbock students, teachers, and administrators [Monday] to learn about how they have used federal CARES Act funds to transition to hybrid in-person and remote learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

To aid public schools during the pandemic, Sen. Cornyn supported the CARES Act, which has provided a total of more than $10 million to Lubbock area public schools. Earlier this month, Sen. Cornyn was in Lubbock to highlight the $132 million the CARES Act has provided for the Lubbock area so far.

He will first join a virtual high school economics class to help teach a lesson on how Congress impacts the economy. Sen. Cornyn will then meet with Lubbock teachers and administrators via videoconference to thank them for their hard work in adjusting their teaching plans for the pandemic and learn about their transition and outstanding needs.

Following the class and teacher videoconference, Sen. Cornyn will hold a socially-distanced joint press conference.

*All attendees must undergo a health screening upon arrival, wear a mask, socially distance when possible, and follow all CDC guidelines.

