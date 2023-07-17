LUBBOCK, Texas — Senator John Cornyn visited X-Fab today to discuss the CHIPS and Sciences Act, a bi-partisan bill passed by Congress last year.

Semiconductors, or as they’re more widely known, microchips, are in almost anything these days, from cars to cell phones to aircrafts. Senator Cornyn’s CHIPS Bill is one that’s supposed to bring the manufacturing of those important little pieces back to the U.S. to create jobs, boost the economy and prevent shortages like the one’s not too long ago.

“What this money will do is allow this facility to increase, to grow, to add the manufacturing and the silicon chips that our nation needs and use the incredible workforce of Lubbock to do it,” said Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish.

Lubbock already has a name in microchip manufacturing, but many, like Lubbock County Judge, Curtis Parrish and X-Fab President, Lloyd Whetzel, are hoping to expand that footprint with federal funding.

“Today we have roughly a $200 million expansion approved that will bring jobs in excess of 100 to Lubbock, and double the capacity for our silicon carbide production,” said Whetzel. “We believe we are positioned very well in this emerging market that brings value to the semiconductor industry through the energy efficient improvement the silicon carbide has with respect to silicon, today it is a dominant material in our industry.”

Texas Senator, John Cornyn, helped get the CHIPS and Sciences Act passed in Congress last year, and spent the day touring X-Fab’s facilities.

“I know X fab has had a tremendous expansion and is planning to apply for additional funding through the CHIPS Act passed last year,” said Cornyn. “This legislation would provide for up to $39 billion in manufacturing centers, roughly $13 billion for increased research and development, as well as workforce development.”

Cornyn also said there are national security risks involved with China and Taiwan producing a majority of the world’s semiconductors, among others.

“[A] potential future pandemic, heaven forbid, or a natural disaster would mean immediate. recession here in the United States,” said Cornyn. “The economic consequences would be terrible, but the national security vulnerability just seems to be obvious to me and others.”

While some may be surprised to see Texas Tech playing a large part in semiconductor development, the school spends a little more than $3 million a year on research in that field. University President, Dr. Lawrence Schovanec, said with the CHIPS Act–along with more possible state funding–that research will only improve.

“Many people think about Tech’s work in the area of energy and agriculture, but we do have a substantial number of faculty that work in the semiconductor space,” said Schovanec. “They’ve had more than 500 students who’ve interned out here, and so this will capitalize upon that expertise, the prospects of bringing more federal funding.”

Altogether, Cornyn said he’s confident in this push to bring manufacturing home because the Texas way is the best way.

“Texas is truly still the land of opportunity where people can come and work hard and pursue their dream,” said Cornyn. “I think this is a part of that puzzle, so I think the sky’s the limit.”