Sen. Perry goes after UT Pres. Hartzell, Texas Tech officials speak in hearing

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Senate’s Select Committee on the Future of College Sports in Texas met for more than six hours Monday, discussing the consequences of the University of Texas and Oklahoma University’s decisions to leave the Big 12 for the SEC.

Officials from Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech and Texas spoke in front of state senators at the hearing.

Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec and Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt both spoke at the meeting. Hocutt acknowledged that the Big 12 might no longer be considered a Power Five conference without UT and OU in the fold.

“That is a valid concern and is something we’ve talked about,” he said.

University of Texas President Jay Hartzell spoke, as well, and took criticism from Texas Senator Charles Perry about the school’s abrupt departure.

“If you’re as big and great as you think you are, you should have made the Big 12 equal or better than the SEC and you didn’t do it,” Perry said. You can watch the full exchange using the video player above.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby spoke at the hearing, as well, and provided insight into what OU and UT’s departure might cost other Big 12 schools.

Bowlsby said the two schools were responsible for roughly 50 percent of the Big 12’s television rights deal, and the remaining schools could lose $14 million without them in the fold.