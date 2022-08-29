LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Senator Ted Cruz will visit Lubbock on Tuesday to discuss the Ports-To-Plains Corridor and the future extension of Interstate 27.



Cruz will meet with leadership from across West Texas, members of the Ports-to-Plains Alliance and the I-27 Advisory Committee during at luncheon at Texas Tech University’s McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center.

In March 2022, President Joe Biden signed bipartisan legislation into law designating the Texas and New Mexico portions of the Ports-to-Plains Corridor as a future interstate.

Plans call for the extension of Interstate 27 south of Lubbock to Laredo and north of Amarillo across the Texas Panhandle.



Cruz said the designation of the I-27 Ports-to-Plains corridor as a future interstate makes Texas eligible to receive additional federal funds to complete highway expansion project.