Sen. Ted Cruz to visit Amarillo and Lubbock on Thursday

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, attends the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen Senate Office Building on April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo By Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) will visit Amarillo and Lubbock on Thursday to discuss agricultural concerns and law enforcement challenges.

According to a news release, Cruz will meet with agriculture producers, cattle industry leaders, and local energy industry leaders while in Amarillo to discuss the concerns of the agri-business community and the Texas economy.

This will take place at the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce.

Senator Cruz will then travel to Lubbock, where he will take part in a closed roundtable discussion with local law enforcement to discuss the needs of law enforcement and the challenges they are facing throughout West Texas.

It will take place at the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Academy.