Senator Cornyn: Lubbock set to receive $1.9 million in coronavirus recovery grants

The City of Lubbock was awarded a total of $1,875,221 in federal grants to help recover from the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today. The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month, comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act.

“The coronavirus outbreak has hit Texans hard, and as much as we can protect each other from its effects, we must,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for making economic recovery in Lubbock a high priority during the outbreak.”

These grants may be used for a range of eligible activities that prevent and respond to the spread of COVID-19, such as: public testing; providing equipment; delivering meals; training health care workers; constructing a facility for testing, diagnosis, or treatment; improving or re-purposing an existing facility for the use of housing or treating patients; and providing grants or loans to support businesses in creating jobs and manufacturing medical supplies necessary to respond to the disease.

City/County CDBG20-COVID Recovery ESG20-COVID Recovery Lubbock $1,242,859.00 $632,362.00

*CDBG20 = Community Development Block Grant FY2020

*ESG20 = Emergency Solutions Grant FY2020

