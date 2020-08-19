Senator John Cornyn takes tour of TTUHSC, talks COVID relief funds given to city

LUBBOCK, Texas — Senator John Cornyn was in Lubbock Tuesday as part of a tour across the state to see how federal funds from the CARES Act, a coronavirus relief bill he championed in March, is being used to help Texans during the pandemic.

“We’ve been in a two-front war. One against the virus and the other against the economic consequences,” Cornyn said at a socially distant press conference.

Tuesday, he toured the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to see firsthand how the federal money is helping Lubbock combat COVID-19. He observed a simulation of a telehealth appointment between a patient and Tech doctors — an operation the center has greatly expanded since March to connect rural patients to medicine during the pandemic.

He also got a look at the new training methods and medical equipment the center purchased using the $6.2 million it was allotted through the act.

“Texas Tech is performing some of the critical research not only on therapies. Our health care providers have saved lives because they’ve learned how to treat patients with COVID-19,” Cornyn said.

After the tour, Cornyn joined with TTUHSC officials, Texas Tech President Dr. Lawrence Schovanec, University Medical Center President and CEO Mark Funderburk, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope and others in a socially distant press conference to detail the ways the funds have impacted entities across the city.

UMC received $12.8 million, spending the money on personal protective equipment (PPE) and resources to support frontline workers.

“Every single dollar is appreciated. Every single dollar was spent for COVID, for the purposes that they were intended,” Funderburk said.

Texas Tech received the bulk of the funds allocated to the city. The college received $27.5 million, which it used to support more than 20,000 students with things, such as living expenses, housing needs and internet, as well as to prepare safety protocols prior to the school’s reopening later this month.

“Our efforts to reopen have reflected a response to parents and students. We’ve done that in a very safe and responsible way and at the same time, respectful of those who have anxiety about how we navigate this pandemic,” Schovanec said.

Additionally, Texas Tech was provided with more than half a million dollars for lab research for coronavirus treatments, which researchers also showed Cornyn during the tour.

Pope emphasized that while these funds have helped greatly, the city is not out of the woods yet in regard to the pandemic. He said getting schools open and families back to normal were and are his priorities.

“It’s important that we get kids back to school. It’s important that we send mom and dad back to work. They want to earn a living and put food on the table,” Pope said.

Senator Cornyn praised Lubbock for its handing of the pandemic and the way it stretched the dollars of the federal stimulus.

“You’re demonstrating what some people talk about, but I think some people wonder, ‘Is it really possible? To safely begin to live my life again?'” Cornyn said.

Below is the breakdown of fund allocations provided during the conference:

TTUHSC- $6.2 million

Ongoing COVID-19 operations, including student relief aid

Telehealth clinics and expansion

Telehealth training

Texas Tech University- $27.5 million and a separate $600,000

Half to support 21,000 students for living expenses, housing needs, internet and technology support

Half for university operations to enhance safety protocols as classes begin this month

$600,000 allocated for lab research of COVID-19 treatments

University Medical Center- $12.8 million

Preparation prior to first COVID-19 case in Lubbock

$1.5 million to redeploy staff to work in call centers

Childcare for employees

$850,000 for COVID-19 drive-thru testing center

$5 million for PPE

City of Lubbock- $14 million