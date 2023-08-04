LUBBOCK, Texas — Senator Charles Perry visited the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for Arts on Friday to present Roberts Elementary School student Carsyn Williams with the Young Representative for the Arts award.

“It’s a great opportunity for our representatives to support our young artists through LISD,” Taylor Ernst, a LHUCA curator.

Ernst said that Williams was selected because she decided to participate in Youth Art Month, her teacher then decided to hang up her work. The senator then comes to pick their favorite artwork to hang in their office.

Robert’s Elementary School teacher Victoria Tristan said she was thankful for the opportunity from the senator.

“I am very thankful that one of our students was selected. It’s really important to support children in their creativity,” Tristan said.

Carsyn Williams said she was excited for the opportunity to have her artwork shown at the Texas capitol and in an art gallery. She also said what her favorite part of making the artwork was.

“It was the painting, and putting the tissues in,” Williams said.