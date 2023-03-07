AUSTIN, Texas – According to a press release, Senator Charles Perry filed Senate Bill 28 and Senate Joint Resolution 75 to create the Texas Water Fund (TWF) at the Texas Water Development Board.

This fund will target key water infrastructure across the state.

“We lose 136 billion gallons of water a year to leaking pipes in Texas,” said Senator Perry. “There is unique opportunity this session to invest in our state so we can avoid boil water notices from broken pipes and fix our aging infrastructure.”

If approved, this bill will create the New Water Supply Fund that targets big water supply projects for Texas with a goal to find 2.2 trillion gallons of water in the next 10 years.