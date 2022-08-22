LEVELLAND, Texas – After 42 years and a lot of Sunday services, Eddie and Pat Trice with the South Plains Church in Levelland are stepping down as senior pastors.

“We believe this is a God idea. It’s not that I’m tired of preaching. It’s not that I can’t keep preaching and teaching. But we believe it’s definitely the right move, the right time for this church,” Eddie explained.

The couple who’s been married for 55 years joined the church in June of 1980. Back then, the church was South Plains Baptist Church. It quickly became a interdenominational church after Eddie and Pat joined. During more than four decades, they said they always strived to find the needs of the community and meet them.

Eddie said his wife came up with the idea to provide free weddings; free photos, videos, flowers, cake, etc. They’ve currently had 49 weddings. They’ve also built 8 houses in Levelland, put on an annual garage giveaway, and have become the largest food distributor in Hockley County.

They’ve seen the church grow in many ways, in attendance and spiritually.

“This is a great church, and it’s great because of great people. If you don’t have great people, you can’t have a great church,” he said.

They now plan to spend time with their children and possibly travel in the future. However, Eddie will still stay involved with the church, who will be taken over by Church on the Rock.

The mega church has three campuses in Lubbock, and this will be their first outside of city limits. Eddie and Pat said they wouldn’t hand the church over to Pastor Jackie White and his team if they didn’t think they would take care of it or be a good fit.

“I think God has done a magnificent job of building Him a great church here, and it’s going to get greater, and it’s going to be better than it’s ever been,” Eddie added.

Eddie and Pat’s final service will be Sunday, August 28th at 10:20 a.m.