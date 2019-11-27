Sensory-friendly Santa experience at South Plains Mall on Sunday, Dec. 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the South Plains Mall:



WHAT:

Santa welcomes all ages and abilities! This sensory-friendly holiday event at South Plains Mall allows families with all spectrums of special needs to experience the time-honored tradition of a visit with Santa, in a comforting environment prior to public hours. Accommodations are made to support the sensory, physical, and developmental needs of this special audience. WITH Sensory-Friendly Santa Experience at South Plains Mall are held in partnership with Cherry Hill Programs and Autism Speaks.



WHEN:

Sunday, December 1 at 10 am



COST:

While visits with Santa are welcome and always free, Santa photo packages will be available for purchase. Space is limited. For more information on the event and to prepurchase a Fast Pass and photo package visit www.southplainsmall.com/holiday or www.AutismSpeaks.org/Santa.



WHERE:

South Plains Mall

SANTA’S WINTER WONDERLAND, GRAND COURT

6002 SLIDE ROAD

Lubbock, TX 79414



About South Plains Mall

South Plains Mall is the town center of the Hub City and west Texas region. The hub for shopping, dining and entertainment from brunch to date nights at The Cheesecake Factory and the region’s only IMAX, Premiere Cinema. Shopping the 1.2 million square foot center you will find your favorite brands at Dillard’s and JCPenney, to the hottest trends from H&M and Pandora. With 130+ apparel and specialty shops, boutiques and eateries, you can find something new, trendy and for every guest.



About Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. They do this through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. Go to AutismSpeaks.org to learn more, donate or join a fundraising walk.

About Cherry Hill Programs

Cherry Hill Programs represents over 96 years of combined experience and thought leadership from the most respected pioneers in the experiential photo industry. They bring the magic with authentic Easter and Christmas Experiences for the young and young-at-heart. Cherry Hill Programs operates in hundreds of premier retail and entertainment venues across the U.S. and Canada during the Christmas and Easter season, utilizing innovative technology and authentic characters. Their mission is: Delivering a magical experience. Every time. Visit www.cherryhillprograms.com.

(News release from the South Plains Mall)