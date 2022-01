LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Covenant Health shared photos on Facebook of an elderly couple who recently reunited after COVID-19 temporarily separated them.

Sterman Young and his wife Virgie have been married for 80 years, according to Covenant Health.

“Love each other and stick to “till death do us part” forever,” was the advice the Youngs shared.

(Photo courtesy of Covenant Health)

Mr. Young is 100 years old and a World War II veteran, Covenant Health said.