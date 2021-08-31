September 2021 First Friday Art Trail at the Buddy Holly Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The Buddy Holly Center:

Stop by the Buddy Holly Center during September’s First Friday Art Trail and see A Sense of Place: Texas Landscape Art Quilts! This is a juried exhibition of works by 30 artists that is scheduled to tour throughout Texas from 2020 to 2022.

From 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., enjoy a cash bar provided by Civic Lubbock, Inc., free admission, and free mixed-media arts activities.

Friday, September 3, 2021

• 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

• 1801 Crickets Avenue

• FREE admission

• FREE Activities

• Cash Bar



Please note that no outside food or beverage will be permitted inside the venue.

First Friday Art Trail is a program of LHUCA (the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts). Held on the first Friday of every month in venues around the city, galleries, restaurants and businesses open FREE of charge to display local and regional visual and performing art. The First Friday Art Trail works to promote art and outreach within the community of Lubbock by providing an opportunity to enjoy fine art and entertainment. For more information on the First Friday Art Trail, visit www.ffat.org.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/The Buddy Holly Center)