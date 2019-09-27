September 27, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day with temperatures back in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Tonight we will watch for strong to severe thunderstorms to return to the region during the late evening and they will continue through the first half of your Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the South Plains under the Marginal Risk Category for potentially severe storms during this time frame so make sure to stay weather aware. The biggest threats will be moderate sized hail, damaging wind gusts, flooding and lightning. The other noticeable change will be our temperatures which will plummet back into the mid-80’s over the weekend, the low 80’s for the start of next week and eventually the low 70’s by the second half of next week. Makes sure to keep an umbrella handy and to remember to turn around, don’t drown. Also, don’t forget to bring your pets indoors during stormy weather!