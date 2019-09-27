September 27, 2019 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) — The following is a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation. Motorists traveling US 62/82 (Marsha Sharp Freeway) next week should anticipate traffic changes as the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) begins a project to resurface a segment of the freeway, from Loop 289 in Lubbock to Loop 193 in Wolfforth. The $10.3 million project will also add an eastbound merging lane between the Milwaukee Avenue on-ramp and the Loop 289 exit, make various road repairs and update guardrails, said Mike Wittie, P.E., TxDOT’s Lubbock Area engineer.

“On Monday, Sept. 30, contractor Allen Butler Construction, Inc., of Lubbock, is scheduled to begin setting barrier rail on a project that will rehab about a mile of the Marsha Sharp Freeway mainlanes and place a new road surface,” Wittie, said. “Traffic will be reduced to one-lane in each direction. Lanes will also be narrowed, so drivers are urged use caution when driving through the work zone.”