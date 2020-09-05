LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time when Lubbock Public Library joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.



There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.



At Lubbock Public Library, you’ll find a wide variety of entertaining and educational resources and activities, including online databases, WiFi Hot Spots, virtual and in person programming, eBooks and audiobooks, and early literacy programs.



Lubbock Public Library, along with libraries everywhere, continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the our resources and programs, please visit www.lubbocklibrary.com



This year, DC’s Wonder Woman is embarking on a mission to champion the power of a library card as Library Card Sign-up Month Honorary Chair. In her new role, Wonder Woman will promote the value of libraries and encourage everyone to get their very own library card.

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-Up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries unite together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)