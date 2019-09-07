September is Library Card Sign-Up Month

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

This September, all Lubbock Public Libraries are joining the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time to remind parents, caregivers and students that a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning.

Studies show that children who are read to in the home and who use the library perform better in school and are more likely to continue to use the library as a source of lifetime learning. Libraries offer free and fun educational resources and activities that bring families and communities together

“Our library programs serve students of all ages,” says Stacy McKenzie, City of Lubbock Library Director. “For younger children, we offer early literacy resources to help them learn to read and encourage school readiness, and for teens and older students, we provide access GED and job searching resources.”

This year, Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” characters Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep and friends are going on an adventure as Honorary Chairs of Library Card Sign-Up Month. In their role, they will promote the value of a library card and bring attention to the many ways libraries transform lives and communities.

To promote library access, the library will also offer a Food4Fines option in partnership with the South Plains Food Bank September 9-13. During this time, patrons who owe fines can get a $1 credit for each can of food they donate to the barrels provided at the local libraries.

Come to any library to sign up for your free library card today!

(News release from the City of Lubbock)