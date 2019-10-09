Serial killer Samuel Little could be connected to another Texas cold case

Lubbock, Texas — In August, Detective Brandon Price with the Lubbock Police Department solved the cold case of Bobbie Fields, tying the 1993 murder to nationally known serial killer Samuel Little.

RELATED STORY: LPD releases more details about their case against serial killer Samuel Little and the murder of a Lubbock woman

Now other cities are starting to tie Little to their cold cases, and detectives in Houston believe he may have killed there.

One of the key components in solving these cold cases is Ranger James Holland, who has gotten Little to confess to numerous murders.

Lubbock Police Detective Brandon Price said while preparing to interview little about the murder of Bobbie Fields, he bounced ideas off of Ranger Holland to learn what he should and should not do.

“The way he preferred to kill someone — you can’t act shocked, you can’t have emotion, you can’t be judgmental,” Price said. “You’ve got to have a poker face when you talk to him because he can read it on your face, and if he does there’s a good chance it can be over with.”

Detective Price said although he was relieved that the interview went well and the case of Bobbie Fields was solved, it’s still very bittersweet.

“At the end of the day she still has children without a mother,” Price said. “And they’re living everyday without that.”