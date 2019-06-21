Serial porch pirates to face tougher penalties, LPD says, thanks to new law

LUBBOCK, Texas — Porch pirates beware, Governor Greg Abbott singed House Bill 37 into law making it a felony to steal mail from people’s doorsteps. On Friday, Lubbock police commented on the new legislation for EverythingLubbock.com.

“These penalties are harsh, really give it a kick, or more bite for whenever we are able to arrest someone for a package theft,” said Tiffany Pelt, Public Information Officer with Lubbock Police.

Under the new law, those convicted would be sentenced for six months to 10 years in prison. They will also face fines starting at $4,000, and can go up to $10,000.

“If the thief is caught stealing from more than 10 addresses, that could be bumped up to a state felony,” said Pelt. “If it is below 10 then, it’s a Class A misdemeanor, but it really depends on the amount of addresses and the amount of victims.”

The new law will go into effect on September 1st.