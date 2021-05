LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety was called out to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at F.M. 1585 and U.S. Highway 62/82 just before 6:30 p.m. Friday.

According to DPS, one vehicle was northbound on FM 1585 and failed to yield the right-of-way to a vehicle travelling eastbound on 62/82. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

DPS said the drivers of both vehicles were transported to University Medical Center for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.