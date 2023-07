Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of July 31, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously hurt, and another had moderate injuries after a crash at 98th Street and Indiana Avenue on Monday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 9:23 a.m. The LPD front desk said there was an infant in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

(Nexstar/Staff)

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.