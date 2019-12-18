Serious injuries after two vehicle crash in Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a crash near County Road 5400 and Highway 62/82 Tuesday around 9:30 p.m.

According to Emergency Medical Services, one person was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

A photojournalist on the scene observed two vehicles on fire at the scene. The photojournalist also observed that the Texas Department of Transportation had units blocking the intersection of CR 5400 and Hwy 62/82.

Sgt. Johnny Bures with the Texas Department of Public Safety said DPS troopers were responding to the scene.

