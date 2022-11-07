LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a shots-fired call Monday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. There was no indication that there was a threat to the public, LPD said.

According to a statement by LPD, initial reports called it an accidental discharge.

Police were called to the area of 19th Street and Avenue Y, near Texas Tech University, at 1:48 p.m, according to LPD.

This is a developing story, please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.

Read the statement below:

LPD is currently on scene of a shooting at 19th Street and Avenue Y.

This is in response to a Shots Fired call at 1:48 p.m. Initial reports are calling it an Accidental Discharge. One serious injury has been reported.

At this time there is no indication there is a threat to the public.