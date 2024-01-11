Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of January 11, 2024

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said two people had serious injuries after a rollover near East Loop 289 and Idalou Road on Thursday morning. One person had minor injuries, according to police.

LPD said the call came in just before 8:40 a.m. to the southbound lanes of the access road. Police said traffic was diverted.

An LBKAlert stated, “Due to Traffic Incident, the intersection at NE Loop 289/Idalou Rd will be closed for all traffic. Seek alternate routes of travel.”

Police said the Major Crash Unit is investigating. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.