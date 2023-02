HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — EMS, volunteer firefighters and the Department of Public Safety responded to a crash Saturday night at U.S. Highway 62/82 and Oxen Road in Hockley County.

Images from the scene showed at least one vehicle rolled over. DPS later confirmed at least one person was hurt badly enough to be taken to the Emergency Room of Covenant Medical in Lubbock.

Other details were not yet available. The crash was reported at 8:15 p.m.