LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a 2-vehicle collision with serious injuries at approximately 4:05 p.m. Monday.

A small SUV and Ram truck were involved, according to LPD. The accident happened near Parkway Drive and Redbud Avenue, which is east of the MLK intersection.

Major Crash Unit investigators are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.