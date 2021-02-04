Serious injuries reported, crash late Thursday morning

3100 block of Erskine Street (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police, Lubbock Fire Rescue and EMS responded to a crash with critically serious injuries Thursday morning.

The time of the call was 11:21 a.m., and the location was in the 3100 block of Erskine Street. A vehicle hit a pole. A photojournalist was working to get more information.

