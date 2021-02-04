Serious injuries reported, crash late Thursday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police, Lubbock Fire Rescue and EMS responded to a crash with critically serious injuries Thursday morning.
The time of the call was 11:21 a.m., and the location was in the 3100 block of Erskine Street. A vehicle hit a pole. A photojournalist was working to get more information.
The Major Crash Investigation Unit is on the scene of a two-vehicle major crash in the 3100 block of Erskine. N. Gary and Erskine are both closed. Please avoid the area.— Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) February 4, 2021