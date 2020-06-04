Serious injuries reported in 2-vehicle crash in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– Two people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning in West Lubbock.

At approximately 8:08 a.m., officers responded to the crash on the overpass near West Loop 289 and the Marsha Sharp Freeway and Slide Road, according to Lubbock Police.

Police said Lubbock Fire Rescue and JAWS were called to the scene of the crash.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, which remained under investigation Thursday.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area, as officials have the scene of the crash shut down in the eastbound lanes of traffic, according to police.