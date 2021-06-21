Serious injuries reported in Central Lubbock motorcycle crash on I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Central Lubbock early Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported just after 12:00 p.m. in the 1700 block of Interstate 27.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com a motorcyclist lost control and crashed on the interstate.

This caused two other vehicles to crash as well.

LPD said the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries, while the two occupants in the other vehicles suffered minor injuries.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 27 were shut down as a result of the crash, between the Marsha Sharp Freeway and 19th Street.