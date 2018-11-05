Local News

Serious injuries reported in Central Lubbock shooting Monday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas - Lubbock Police released the following information on the report of a shooting Monday afternoon in Central Lubbock: 

At approximately 3:15 p.m., the Lubbock Police Department received reports of shots fired in the 1100 block of 41st Street. One person was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries. Officers are currently on scene investigating the shooting. 

