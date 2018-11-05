Serious injuries reported in Central Lubbock shooting Monday afternoon
LUBBOCK, Texas - Lubbock Police released the following information on the report of a shooting Monday afternoon in Central Lubbock:
At approximately 3:15 p.m., the Lubbock Police Department received reports of shots fired in the 1100 block of 41st Street. One person was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries. Officers are currently on scene investigating the shooting.
EverythingLubbock.com has a reporter working to get more information. Please check back for updates.
More Stories
-
Arthur Lee Manahan, 30, was arrested near 64th Street and York Avenue…
-
The crash was reported around 11:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of Avenue…
-
The following are vote center locations for Tuesday, November 6, 2018…